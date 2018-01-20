search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala: BJP requests Centre to intervene in ABVP worker Syam Prasad's murder

ANI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Earlier on Saturday, 4 Social Democratic Party of India activists were arrested in connection with the ABVP worker's murder.
Kochi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday urged the Centre to intervene in the matter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker's murder.

Speaking to the media in Kochi, the BJP leader said, "Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists are getting strengthened day by day with the help of Communist Party of India (Marxist). We will take this up at the national level and push Centre to interfere in the matter".

 

He added that the Kerala government must take action.

Read: Kerala: 24-yr-old ABVP worker Syam Prasad hacked to death by masked assailants

Earlier on Saturday, four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested by the Kannur police in connection with the murder of the ABVP worker.

ABVP activist Syam Prasad was hacked to death near Kuthuparamba in Kerala's Kannur district on Friday.

24-year-old Prasad, a resident of Peravoor city in Kannur, was a Peravoor government ITI student who was killed while he was travelling on a bike.

Tags: bjp activist, abvp, cpim, popular front of india, syam prasad
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




