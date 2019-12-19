CAA protests LIVE: Delhi shuts 13 Metro stations, Section 144 in place

Mumbai: Many protests against the new Citizenship law have been planned in more than 10 cities across the country on Thursday. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lucknow and various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal.

There will be dharnas (sit-in), marches and reading of the Preamble of the Constitution during these protests.

Here are LIVE updates:

10:35 am: Several routes across the national capital witnessed massive jams, including the busy Delhi-Gurgaon border as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed transport restrictions ahead of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:30 am: Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed.

10:25 am: Ahmedabad Police: No permission has been given for rally or protest for today. They request citizens to adhere to law.

10:20 am: Police imposes prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near Red Fort amid protest against amended Citizenship Act: Officials.

10:10 am: DMRC: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

09:45 am: Delhi Police said permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against Citizenship Amendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am today.

09:30 am: Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka on Thursday in protest against Citizenship Act and NRC. Section 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural District from 6 am today for the next 3 days.

