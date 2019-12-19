Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 Nationwide protests ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nationwide protests planned in 10 cities against Citizenship law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 19, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Rallies will be held in Mumbai at 4 pm, in Chennai at 3 pm, in Bhopal at 2 pm and in Hyd at 4 pm.
The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Many protests against the new Citizenship law have been planned in more than 10 cities across the country on Thursday. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lucknow and various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru.

The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal.

 

There will be dharnas (sit-in), marches and reading of the Preamble of the Constitution during these protests.

Here is a look at protests being planned:

In New Delhi, a group of 60 NGOs, citizen groups and Opposition parties have come together to oppose the Citizenship Act. Under the aegis of ‘Hum Bharat ke Log’, the programme is supported by all the major Opposition parties including the Congress and the NCP. A march will be organised from the iconic Red Fort to Shaheed Park near ITO (in central Delhi) at 11 am. All the major political parties are likely to participate in it. Left parties will begin their march from Mandi House in central Delhi and join the citizen protest at Shaheed Park led by other groups like AISA and Swaraj India.

In Mumbai, the famous August Kranti Maidan, associated with the Quit India Movement, will host the event on Thursday. Riots Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT) and SRPF will be deployed along with the local police, an official said. Police personnel in plain clothes will also keep a vigil and the crowd will also be monitored using drones and CCTV.

The Left parties too will hold a nationwide protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a statement, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday called on all district committees to mobilise their workers to protest the “unconstitutional moves” of the government.

College students across the country are protesting against the new law, and their agitation has intensified since December 15 over police action against the students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. The protesters have also taken to social media to wage the battle online. Many people are using platforms like Instagram to educate others about what they see as potential concerns with the new legislation.

In Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Section 144 has been clamped to ban large public gatherings. All schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday.

Starting at 10 am in Bhubaneswar, protests would be held round the clock across cities. Rallies will be held in the country's financial capital at 4 pm, in Chennai at 3 pm, in Bhopal at 2 pm and in Hyderabad at 4 pm. Pune will join in from 4.30 pm.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship act protests, delhi protests, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

In a fresh video, it purportedly showed policemen wielding pistols while dealing with stone-pelting mob during Sunday’s Jamia clashes. (Photo: File)

New video clip suggests Delhi police ‘fired’ at Jamia protest, cops say will probe

He said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well. (Photo: File)

India need alternative to BJP which ‘stays in country’: Sharad Pawar’s dig at Rahul

“We take great pride in the achievements of Indians and Indian Americans in the United States and their contribution to American society, economy and polity,” he said. (Photo: PTI)

India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties

Telangana High Court

TRS MLA gets HC rap over land grab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties

“We take great pride in the achievements of Indians and Indian Americans in the United States and their contribution to American society, economy and polity,” he said. (Photo: PTI)

CAA: Not allowed into campus, Haasan addresses agitating students through gates

BJP slams TRS, Congress for anti-CAA stand

Dr K. Laxman

Atul Karwal appointed National Police Academy Director

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the appointment of Atul Karwal and subsequently issued orders.

Srinagar’s Jama Masjid finally opens for prayers

Head priest at historic Jamia Masjid leads Zuhr prayers inside the mosque in Downtown Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham