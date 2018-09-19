Cong whose ultimate leader is woman didn’t pass triple talaq: Ravi Shankar

'I appeal to Sonia Gandhi to rise above vote bank politics. I would also request the same from Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led Opposition for not letting triple talaq bill passed during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Attacking the Congress and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It's my serious charge with full sense of responsibility that a distinguished woman leader is ultimate leader of the Congress party, yet such a barbaric inhuman triple talaq was not allowed to be ended by a Parliamentary law because of ambiguity and vacillation of the Congress party for pure vote bank politics.”

“I appeal to Sonia Gandhi to rise above vote bank politics. I would also request the same from Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee,” the minister added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the core component of the ordinance is that an offence will be cognisable only when the FIR is filed by the victim wife or her close relations by blood or marriage.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in December but it has been stuck in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA is in minority.

The bill criminalises the Islamic practice of divorcing by uttering the word “talaq” thrice in any form – spoken, in writing, or over electronic communication.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court had declared instant talaq illegal and unconstitutional.