Cabinet approves ordinance making triple talaq punishable offence

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government failed to pass it through both the houses of Parliament.

During the Monsoon session, triple talaq bill was deferred to the next session after the parties in the Rajya Sabha failed to reach an agreement over the amended bill.

The triple talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. The controversial Islamic practice allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times.

The amended bill that included three changes was presented in the Rajya Sabha.