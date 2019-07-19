Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019 'Not trying to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Not trying to delay vote on confidence motion,' says K'taka Speaker

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Speaker made his position clear as Assembly proceedings began with Guv having set 1.30 pm on Friday as deadline.
He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence). (Photo: File)
 He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence). (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Friday dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.

The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm on Friday as the deadline to prove his majority.

 

"I don't have to be partisan," Kumar said, expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote. He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence).

Read | K’taka crisis: Debate resumes in Assembly as deadline of 1:30 pm looms

"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in the public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," he said.

After making his remarks, the Speaker asked the chief minister to speak on the debate on the trust vote, saying, "I am clear... no scope for any other discussion (except the trust vote)." Within hours after the confidence motion could not take place with the Speaker adjourning the day's proceedings in the assembly, the Governor had Thursday shot off the letter to the Chief Minister setting the deadline.

The Governor had observed that resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House. The Governor had also sent a missive earlier to the Speaker to conclude the trust vote proceedings by the end of the day.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

30-yr-old man kills married woman for refusing sexual favours; arrested

'Just want to go and meet families of victims, I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped. We will continue to sit here peacefully,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Ready to go anywhere': Priyanka detained in Narayanpur by UP police

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

Several Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP here on Thursday in presence of party leaders, including its West Bengal unit head Dilip Ghosh and senior functionary Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

13 Bengali actors joined BJP as party ups its glamour quotient



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volkswagen cars available with benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh

Offers are valid till July 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer.
 

959 Class 12 students in Gujarat had same answers, same mistakes in exam

At one of the centres, approximately 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family’. (Representational Image)
 

'Sasural Simar Ka' child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident

Shivlekh Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Cash withdrawal from multiple accounts to be aggregated for levying 2 pc TDS

The amendment, along with 28 others, were approved by a voice vote by the Lok Sabha, which passed the Finance Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today,' says Yeddyurappa

'Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action,' he added. (Photo: File)

Bharti Verma, Shivraj Chouhan's adopted daughter dies in Madhya Pradesh

Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma said, 'My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.' (Photo: ANI)

'India can’t be world’s refugee capital’: Centre asks SC to extend NRC deadline

(Photo: File)

Kerala priests begin indefinite fast seeking removal of Cardinal George Alencherry

They, however, were not satisfied with the Cardinals response and declared an indefinite fast and prayers at the Bishops House seeking the removal of Alencherry as the Major Archbishop. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

If needed, will decide on regulating online content after consultations: Javadekar

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Jagran Film Festival here, the Minister of Information and Broadcast said cinema is people’s medium and the government will not let anything interrupt it. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham