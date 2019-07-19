Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jul 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka crisis: BJP MLAs spend night in Assembly, trust vote at 1:30 pm

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 10:46 am IST
The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala stepped in to fast-track the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday evening, this time with a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy setting a 1.30 pm deadline today to prove his government’s majority in the Assembly.

The Governor’s letter to the Chief Minister read: "The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with two members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House.”

 

In his letter, he also said the House was adjourned on Thursday without reaching any finality and "this cannot go on in a democratic set-up governed by the Constitution of India".

Here are LIVE updates:

10:30 am: Maharashtra: Karnataka Police accompanied by Mumbai Police arrive at St. George Hospital, where Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil is admitted.

10:15 am: Karnataka Congress MP, Nasir Hussain: “I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party.”

09:45 am: Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with State BJP President, BS Yeddyurappa before the commencement of today's Assembly session.

09:28 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over-night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

09:23 am: Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “They (BJP MLAs) were on an over- night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them. Some of them have diabetes and BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends, it's the beauty of democracy.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:05 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:00 am: Karnataka BJP legislators go for a morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the Kumaraswamy-led government in jitters.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding speaker) reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


