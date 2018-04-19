search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court website crashes, minutes after Judge BH Loya case ruling

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
According to reports, Brazil team is suspected to be behind the attack on Supreme Court website.
Home page of Supreme Court website shows that the site cannot be reached. (Screengrab)
 Home page of Supreme Court website shows that the site cannot be reached. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas for independent probe into special CBI Judge BH Loya's death case, the website of the apex court crashed on Thursday.

According to News18 report, the website, supremecourtofindia.nic.in, displayed an image that resembled a ‘leaf’ and said ‘hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam’ on top. The website is currently down.

 

The report said a Brazilian hack team was suspected to be behind the attack.

After the alleged cyber attack a message on the home page of the Supreme Court website reads: "This site can't be reached."

The hack comes days after the Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Several reports had then claimed that the website was hacked by Chinese hackers as it showed a Chinese character which translates to ‘Zen’.

Read: Defence Ministry website hacked, MHA page taken down as precaution

The Home Ministry website was also hacked earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday denied independent probe in Judge BH Loya case, who died while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused.

The court dismissed the petitions calling them "scandalous".

Also Read: No probe into Judge BH Loya death case, SC says pleas 'scandalous'

48-year-old judge Loya died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced judge Loya ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.

Tags: supreme court website, website hacked, bh loya death case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What is hell? Here's what a scholar says

The Christian belief in hell has developed over the centuries, influenced by both Jewish and Greek ideas of the afterlife. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp gets 'Dismiss as Admin' and 'High Priority' features

The instant messaging service has added a new feature dubbed 'High Priority Notification' and 'Dismiss as Admin' features.
 

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

Palacios (92), who is seeking to live out her dream of finishing high school by her 100th birthday, is also the most enthusiastic student in the classroom. (Photo: AFP)
 

Book Review One Enduring Lesson: A journey in love, loss, spirituality

Priced at Rs 295, the 274 pager novel brings his protagonist Rahul Saxena to his Indian roots as he travels Mumbai and Amritsar extensively, to recreate a captivating journey.
 

Health authorities warn about green tea supplements causing liver damage

Green tea supplements can cause health issues if people consume more than 800 mg (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli to play County Cricket besides Steve Smith or David Warner at Surrey?

Smith and Warner were handed a year-long ban by Cricket Australia with Bancroft receiving a 9-month punishment. (Photo: BCCI/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Here's chronology of special CBI Judge BH Loya's death case

Special CBI judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (Photo: Facebook)

Happy to take path of truth shown by God: 12-yr-old Surat boy to become Jain monk

12-year-old Bhavya Shah said, 'I am deserting my mother and father as they taught me that this is the true path. My father and mother would also come on this path one day in future.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Resignation of judge who acquitted Mecca Masjid blast accused rejected

Judge K Ravinder Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation and said it had nothing to do with the judgement. (Photo: ANI)

Modi go back: Protesters in UK shout slogans as PM signs 1 billion pounds deal

The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to 'religious persecution'. (Photo: AFP)

Air India pilot threatens co-pilots with crash axe, probe ordered

In the first incident, the pilot, who is a trainer, allegedly threatened the use of crash axe in the presence of a safety pilot doing the route check. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham