Defence Ministry website hacked, Chinese characters on home page

Published Apr 6, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that 'appropriate action' had been initiated in the matter.
Chinese characters are seen appearing on the home page of Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: The website of Ministry of Defence official website has been hacked leading to an error on the page.

Chinese characters are seen appearing on the website home page.

 

National Informatics Centre (NIC) will investigate the matter.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that "appropriate action" had been initiated in the matter.

This comes on a day when the Indian Air Force announced that it was starting its largest ever wargames focusing on the dual threat of China and Pakistan. 

This is not the first time that the official websites of the Indian Government have been hacked by hackers.

Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.

Tags: ministry of defence, defence ministry website, mod website hacked, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




