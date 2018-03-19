search on deccanchronicle.com
Be present in Parliament for no-trust move: YSRCP issues whip to MPs

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
In a missive, MPs are asked to stand up and vote in favour of the motion, when the matter would be taken in the Parliament on Tuesday.
 The Parliament secretariat received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday issued a whip to all its MPs directing them to be present in the Parliament to fulfill the required number of members for the no-confidence motion.

In a missive, issued by party leader YV Subba Reddy, the MPs are asked to stand up and vote in favour of the motion, when the matter would be taken in the house of the Parliament on Tuesday.

 

Earlier on Monday, following a continuous uproar over the demand of 'No confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday.

The motion, however, has not been moved in the Lower House on Monday.

The Parliament secretariat received three notices on no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Two were received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSRCP.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till Tuesday after TDP and AIADMK MPs created pandemonium over special status to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute, respectively.

