TDP-YSR to push for no confidence: LS adjourned till 12 noon after uproar

TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), once the BJP's biggest ally in south, and YSR Congress, which snapped ties with the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today.

Andhra Pradesh will pitch for no-confidence over the demand for special status for the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sent a notice after his arch-rival YSR’s Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded a trust vote.

A trust vote has to be backed by 50 members to be admitted.

The TDP has 15 members and the YSR Congress eight. Together, they have 23 members in total, less than half the numbers required.

The Left and Congress have already said it would support the motion.

11:10 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after protests by TDP and AIADMK MPs

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after protests by TDP and AIADMK MPs

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House

No decision taken yet on party's stand on no confidence motion: AIADMK sources

No decision taken yet on party's stand on no confidence motion: AIADMK sources 10:49 am: TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest

TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protes. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

10:47 am: We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident : Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

We will move no confidence motion, have talked to opposition parties including TMC, Congress and Samajwadi Party. YSRCP is just doing politics, they are not concerned about welfare of state: TDP MP Thota Narsimham

Our priority is constitution of a Cauvery Management Board by centre. We are not bothered about the no-confidence motion brought by TDP: AIADMK's Dr P Venugopal

Will wait and watch. Will also have to see if speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, Uddhav ji will take a call: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

TDP and YSR Congress to push for no-confidence motion in Parliament today

10:07 am: We are going to go move no-confidence motion, gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It's responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall: TDP MP RM Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issues whip to its MPs, directs them to attend parliament till the end of the budget session

The TDP has been on the warpath since the Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament on February 1, saying they have received little in budget presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

TDP has been unhappy since the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh - promised by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh during the bifurcation of Telangana in 2014 -- was turned down by the government.