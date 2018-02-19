Modi robbed India: Rahul tweets poem attacking PM in NiMo fraud case

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi through a poem said that, at first it was Lalit Modi then Vijay Mallya and now Nirav Modi, who have eloped the country. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he has "robbed India".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi through a poem said that, at first it was Lalit Modi then Vijay Mallya and now Nirav Modi, who have eloped the country.

पहले ललित फिर माल्या

अब नीरव भी हुआ फरार

कहाँ है 'न खाऊँगा, न खाने दूँगा' कहने वाला देश का चौकीदार?



साहेब की खामोशी का राज़ जानने को जनता बेकरार

उनकी चुप्पी चीख चीख कर बताए

वो किसके हैं वफादार#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018

He alleged that the whole scenario depicts as to whose side the Prime Minister is on and ended with a hashtag saying, "Modi robs India".

Gandhi's statements come in the wake of Punjab National Bank fraud case, involving businessmen Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi.

The PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 11,400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a formal case charging four- Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Mehul Choksi- on January 31 over Rs 280 crore fraud.

The agency has filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The PNB detected the scam in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials filed a complaint with the CBI on January 31.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted in multiple locations in connection with the case.