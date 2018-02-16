search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur stars as India bowl out hosts for 204
 
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi helped Nirav Modi flee India: Rahul Gandhi on PNB fraud

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Cong chief on Thursday said NDA govt was looking away when Nirav Modi used his clout with PM to slip out of India and steal Rs 12,000 cr.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country. (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted, "The scamster's escape formula: La(Mo) + Ni(Mo) ---(with) Na(Mo)---> Bha(Go)", while using the hashtag "#ModiRobsIndia".

 

The Congress chief had on Thursday alleged that the NDA government was looking the other way when billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi used his clout with the prime minister to slip out of the country and steal Rs 12,000 crore, drawing comparison with the case of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

"Guide to looting India by Nirav Modi--1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS. Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000 crore B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the government looks the other way," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday, using hashtag "#From1MODI2another".

Also Read: Who is responsible for biggest bank scam by ‘chhota Modi’: Cong asks PM

The Congress had targeted the government over the Rs 11,400-crore PNB scam allegedly involving jewellery designer Nirav Modi and accused it of doing nothing to stop "independent India's biggest bank fraud" despite being informed of it in July 2016.

The Opposition party had also raised questions on whether Nirav Modi had been tipped off following which he left the country.

Tags: rahul gandhi, nirav modi case, pnb fraud, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

The researchers plan to study the biological processes through which sex hormones might play a role in asthma and allergy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert suggests Florida shooter may have fetal alcohol syndrome

The disorder causes difficulty in communication and language, problems with abstract concept and impaired short term memory (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Appalled at protesters using Indian flag in Kathua rapist's defense: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti despised a rally by a right-wing group for using the Tricolour and demanding release of a police officer arrested in the Kathua rape-and-murder case. (Photo: AFP)

J&K twin attacks: Jaish chief mocks India in audio clip, exposes Pak

The terror mastermind also revealed how he and his cadres were working with other terror outfits to launch these simultaneous attacks. (Photo: AFP)

Not just PNB, unpublished data shows India's fraud problems extend far beyond it

PNB topped the list with 389 cases totalling 65.62 billion rupees (USD 1.03 billion) over the last five financial years, in terms of the total amounts involved. (Photo: File)

SBI discloses USD 212 million exposure through PNB on Nirav Modi

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said the bank has an elaborate system of risk management and internal audits and the robustness of that system is very well recognised. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery verdict: Event chronology of decade-old water dispute

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam, thereby increasing the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmc. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham