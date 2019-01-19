search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn leaders show unity, attends TMC’s 'United India Rally' against Modi govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 19, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi have given the rally a miss but on Friday Gandhi wrote to Banerjee extending his 'support' to the rally.
Among the first to make an appearance were Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee convened a mega rally called the “United India Rally” at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground for a grand alliance of opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government.

Among the first to make an appearance were Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

 

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have given the rally a miss but on Friday Gandhi wrote to Banerjee extending his “support” to the rally.

Read: ‘Oppn is united’: Rahul Gandhi writes to 'Mamata di' a day before mega rally

“The entire opposition is united. I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Here are the updates:

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said leader coming to TMC’s rally gives a message for change in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mevani said that the ‘mahagathbandhan’ will ensure the defeat of the RSS and the BJP and expressed hope that it will form the government in the Centre, will ensure the upholding of the Constitution and will become a true socialist republic.

"The country is going through an unprecedented crisis with the exploitation of the poor, minorities and Dalits in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP," the independent MLA from Gujarat said.

 

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel said while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against the 'goro' (Britishers) "we are fighting against 'choro' (thieves)."

Patel also thanked the West Bengal Chief Minister for bringing all the major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards 'jansalab' (mass gathering) said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

...
Tags: tmc, mamata banerjee, modi government, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




