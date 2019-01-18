search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Can Dhoni steer India through? (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Richardson removes Virat Kohli; eyes on Dhoni, Jadhav
 
Nation, Politics

‘Oppn is united’: Rahul Gandhi writes to 'Mamata di' a day before mega rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 18, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
'I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope...,' Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.
Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Mamata Banerjee extending his “support” to her “United Opposition rally” to be held in Kolkata on January 19. “The entire opposition is united,” Rahul said in his letter to the West Bengal chief minister.

"I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

 

The letter further read, "The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are intent on destroying."

Rahul also said there were powerful forces that were fanned by the anger and disappointment of millions of Indians, who had seen through the "false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government". "

“These forces are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow; a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman and child will be heard and respected no matter what their religion, economic status or region is," he added.

 

 

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the mega Opposition rally would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Leaders of more than 20 opposition parties are likely to attend the rally aimed at forming an anti-BJP front for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party.

BSP supremo Mayawati is another big absentee. However, the party will send it general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra to attend the meet.

Other prominent leaders who are expected to the attend the rally are chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H D Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin and NCP's Sharad Pawar besides dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are also billed to attend the grand rally. 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, mamata banerjee, opposition rally
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KC(M) demands two Lok Sabha seats in UDF talks

KC (M) leader P. J. Joseph, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Muslim League national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener Benny Behanan at the UDF meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels London visit amid KT Rama Rao row

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

N Chandrababu Naidu slams YS Sharmila complaint

YS Sharmila

N Chandrababu Naidu calls off trip to Davos in Switzerland

N Chandrababu Naidu

114 MLAs take oath on Day-1

K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham