search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

#MeToo accuser 'diabolically, viciously spreading serious charges’: MJ Akbar

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Akbar's plea listed alleged defamatory imputations made by Ramani and termed allegations as 'figment of her imagination'.
In his defamation suit, MJ Akbar also said that he has to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs due to these allegations. (Photo: File)
 In his defamation suit, MJ Akbar also said that he has to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs due to these allegations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  MJ Akbar on Thursday told a Delhi court that his reputation built over 40 years suffered an irreparable damage because of journalist Priya Ramani’s tweets, which were widely read and even reported in the international media. In his defamation suit, Akbar also said that he has to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs due to these allegations.

Akbar's plea listed alleged defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media and also referred to his "long and illustrious" career as a journalist while terming the allegations of Ramani as a "figment of her imagination".

 

"Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda," the petition filed by Akbar’s lawyer alleged.

It had termed as "scandalous" the allegations made by Ramani and said the "very tone and tenor" are "ex-facie defamatory" and they have not only damaged his goodwill and reputation in his social circle but also affected Akbar's reputation in "the community, friends, family and colleagues" and caused "irreparable loss" and "tremendous distress".

During the 20-minute-long hearing, Delhi’s Patiala house court took cognisance of the petition filed by the former union minister and has asked him to record his statement on October 31.

Also Read: #MeToo: Court to record MJ Akbar’s statement in defamation case on Oct 31

As per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court would now record the pre-summoning evidence and statement of Akbar and other witnesses, referred to in the complaint and would issue notice to Ramani to face trial if it is satisfied there is prima-facie substance in the complaint.

On Wednesday, MJ Akbar resigned from his post saying that since he has decided to seek justice in a court of law in his “personal capacity”, he deemed it “appropriate to step down” from office and challenge “false accusation” levied against him.

Akbar, former editor of newspapers like The Telegraph and The Asian Age was named by Ramani in a tweet on October 8 where she said he was the man she had written about in a magazine article a year ago, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US set off an avalanche of #MeToo allegations.

After Ramani named him, more women posted stories against Akbar.

Tags: mj akbar, priya ramani, #metoo india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies: Chance for Ravindra Jadeja to break Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev's record

Jadeja is only 15 wickets away from breaking Kapil Dev’s record that would see him become the highest ODI wicket-taker for India against the Windies. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
 

Visitors at aquarium shocked as naked man jumps inside shark tank

The police identified him as David Weaver who was also wanted for an assault (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahindra TUV 300 facelift spied; launch in 2019

A camouflaged Mahindra TUV300 mid-life refreshed model has been spotted for the first time. It is said to go on sale in 2019, four years after its launch.
 

Fans face rain to greet Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on royal tour in Australia

Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Dussehra 2018: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Indian artists dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (L) Sita (C) and Laxman (R) perform the Ramleela ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, on October 15, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Man gives 'triple talaq' to wife via WhatsApp, booked

On 28 December 2017, the Lok Sabha had passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. The bill made instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband. (Representational image)

‘People with perverted minds started #MeToo movement', says Union Minister

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan made the comments in response to questions by reporters on Wednesday amid the raging #MeToo storm. (Photo: File)

‘An abuse for Hindus’: BJP slams Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks at AMU event

Ghulam Nabi Azad reportedly made the comments at an event of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM blames RSS for Sabarimala violence, BJP demands probe

A policeman charges his baton at protestors who tried to block women of menstruating age from going to the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Haryana Police donate one day's salary, collect Rs 2.5 crore for Kerala flood victims

Kerala had suffered huge damages in the torrential rains that lashed the state in August last, claiming 493 lives and leaving a trail of destruction. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham