MeToo accuser 'diabolically, viciously spreading serious charges’: MJ Akbar

New Delhi: MJ Akbar on Thursday told a Delhi court that his reputation built over 40 years suffered an irreparable damage because of journalist Priya Ramani’s tweets, which were widely read and even reported in the international media. In his defamation suit, Akbar also said that he has to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs due to these allegations.

Akbar's plea listed alleged defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media and also referred to his "long and illustrious" career as a journalist while terming the allegations of Ramani as a "figment of her imagination".

"Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda," the petition filed by Akbar’s lawyer alleged.

It had termed as "scandalous" the allegations made by Ramani and said the "very tone and tenor" are "ex-facie defamatory" and they have not only damaged his goodwill and reputation in his social circle but also affected Akbar's reputation in "the community, friends, family and colleagues" and caused "irreparable loss" and "tremendous distress".

During the 20-minute-long hearing, Delhi’s Patiala house court took cognisance of the petition filed by the former union minister and has asked him to record his statement on October 31.

As per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court would now record the pre-summoning evidence and statement of Akbar and other witnesses, referred to in the complaint and would issue notice to Ramani to face trial if it is satisfied there is prima-facie substance in the complaint.

On Wednesday, MJ Akbar resigned from his post saying that since he has decided to seek justice in a court of law in his “personal capacity”, he deemed it “appropriate to step down” from office and challenge “false accusation” levied against him.

Akbar, former editor of newspapers like The Telegraph and The Asian Age was named by Ramani in a tweet on October 8 where she said he was the man she had written about in a magazine article a year ago, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US set off an avalanche of #MeToo allegations.

After Ramani named him, more women posted stories against Akbar.