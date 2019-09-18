'Naidu humiliated him several times': YSRCP blames Chandrababu for Rao's suicide

Srikanth Reddy claimed that after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Naidu did not meet Rao even once. He alleged that the former chief minister gave him 'sleepless nights' and insulted him. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: A war of words has erupted between the ruling YSRCP and main rival TDP over the alleged suicide of former TDP Speaker K S Prasada Rao with government leaders now claiming that TDP chief and Rao’s boss Chandrababu Naidu had often humiliated the dead leader.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, MLA G Srikanth Reddy, and MLA Ambati Rambabu addressed a joint press meet on Tuesday.

They said Naidu had humiliated Rao on several occasions and encouraged infighting among the TDP, News18 reported.

Nani even claimed that Naidu went into hiding after hearing about Rao's suicide fearing his name would be on the suicide letter.

“Once that became clear, the former chief minister started playing with the sentiments of the people and blamed the ruling camp for the suicide,” said Nani.

YSRCP leaders further alleged Naidu didn't take Rao's calls nor did he visit him in the hospital after a failed suicide attempt previously.

“If the call data of his phone is checked, the reason for his death will come to light,” Rambabu said.

Srikanth Reddy claimed that after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Naidu did not meet Rao even once. He alleged that the former chief minister gave him 'sleepless nights' and insulted him.

TDP leaders on Monday had, however, claimed that the YSRCP mentally tortured Rao to take such a drastic step. They had ridiculed him for stealing furniture from the Assembly.

TDP's Kesineni Srinivas on Monday had also said it was not suicide but a brutal murder by Jagan Reddy's government.

Rao's last rites will be performed on Wednesday with full sate honours.

