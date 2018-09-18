search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Men in Blue aim to finish on a high
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Chargesheet against Kejriwal, leaders 'conspiracy' to malign Delhi govt: AAP

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
The court has summoned the Delhi CM, his deputy, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in Chief Secretary assault case.
Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19. (Photo: File)
 Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply to the Delhi Police chargesheet against its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, terming it as part of a "larger design" to malign the party's government.

Delhi Police, "controlled" by Modi government, has filed "many bogus cases" against the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs over the last three-and-a-half years, all of which have "miserably fallen flat" in courts during trials, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

 

"The latest fake case will also meet the same fate as the previous ones. AAP assures the people that such conspiracies will not deter the party's resolve of working tirelessly for the residents of Delhi," he said.

The court has summoned the Delhi chief minister, his deputy, Sisodia, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Read: Delhi court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs in chief secy assault case

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19.

"The fake FIR by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and the subsequent bogus charge sheet by the Modi government-controlled Delhi Police are parts of a larger design to malign the Delhi government," Bhardwaj alleged.

He further charged that the "pro people" agenda of the AAP government and schemes like doorstep delivery of services, that earned global appreciation, has made the central government "insecure".

"During the last three-and-a-half years, the Modi government has left no stone unturned in troubling our government. The current chief secretary was posted in Delhi by the Centre with a clear brief of paralysing the Delhi government," he claimed.

The court has directed all accused in the chief secretary assault case to appear before it on October 25, saying there were sufficient grounds to establish the charges against them in the case. Besides, Kejriwal and Sisodia, the chargesheet also names 11 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

They are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Tags: delhi police, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, delhi chief secretary assault, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah called to 'ensure stability' in Goa says ally GFP

'Shah informed me about (scheduled) visit of BJP observers. He spoke about how important allies are in the government and their role in ensuring stability,' the GFP chief said. (Photo: File | AP)

RSS never asks its volunteers to work for particular party: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said the Sangh believes the centre of power should remain as envisaged in the Constitution and that it considers it wrong if it is not so. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Political parties raise suspicion on EC when competition is tough: OP Rawat

Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to the state for a review of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said there were no 'fake voters' as such and the commission was continuously working to delete the duplicate voters and add legitimate ones in the electoral rolls. (Photo: File)

You are my 'maalik': PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 550 cr in Varanasi

Wrapping up his two-day visit to Varanasi, Modi said the work done in the city is clearly visible, noting its landscape has changed for good in the last four years while it was at the mercy of God under previous governments. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

To stake claim to form govt, Goa Cong to meet Governor today at 6:30 pm

Goa Congress, along with its 14 MLAs, staked claim to form govt in the state on Monday. (Photo: ANI | twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham