Delhi court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs in chief secy assault case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 18, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 11:34 am IST
In 1,300-page charge sheet, police had alleged that Kejriwal had criminally conspired to threaten Delhi Chief Secretary.
If convicted, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other MLAs may get a maximum of seven-year jail term. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other party MLAs have been summoned by Delhi court in chief secretary assault case. The court has asked them to appear in person, before it on October 25.

In its 1,300-page charge sheet, the police had alleged that Kejriwal, Sisodia and others had criminally conspired to threaten Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash with death or grievous hurt, obstructed him in discharging his public function and caused hurt.

 

It had also accused of wrongful confinement, intentional insult, abetment and unlawful assembly.

Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, other MLAs who are named in the charge sheet are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was manhandled on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 at Kejriwal’s residence when he was called there for a meeting.

In his complaint, Prakash said that initially he was threatened and later Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal assaulted him. 

Following the incident, AAP MLAs Khan and Jarwal had been arrested, but Delhi police were denied permission for their custodial questioning.

However, the Delhi government termed the charged as “bogus” and “fake” and said it was the result of the BJP-led Centre’s “witch-hunt.”

If convicted, Kejriwal and other MLAs may get a maximum of seven-year jail term.

