search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap on Lalu Prasad's absence from his engagement ceremony

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Apr 18, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.
Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)
 Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav is known for holding lavish weddings for his children.

Most of those weddings even raised questions about the amount of money he spent on the event.

 

But that flavor was not seen on Wednesday when his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to his fiancé Aishwarya Rai at a Patna based posh hotel, sources close to the family said that “the event was kept simple due to Lalu Yadav’s absence from the scene”.

Also Read: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap engaged to Aishwarya Rai

This was the first big family event which was organized in the absence of Lalu Yadav who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and currently undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.

He simply wrote, “Miss you Papa”.

Sources claim that Lalu Yadav is likely to move the court for parole to attend the marriage of his elder son scheduled to be held on May 12 in Patna.

The family may file a petition for parole on April 20, the day his bail application is to come up for hearing in the Jharkhand High Court.

According to legal experts, “getting bail for Lalu Yadav won’t be easy as he has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He will require bail in all cases for release”.

RJD leaders close to the family said it was Rabri Devi who arranged the match for his 29-year-old son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a “simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping”.

Aishwarya Rai, an MBA from Amity University, is the granddaughter of Bihar’s former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai and oldest daughter of six-time RJD MLA Chandrika Rai.

Her mother is a college professor.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the oldest of Lalu Yadav’s nine children and a first time MLA.

He was made the health minister when grand secular alliance formed the government in Bihar in 2015. He remained in the cabinet until July, in 2017.

The grand secular alliance collapsed after CBI registered FIR against his father Lalu Yadav and younger brother Tejaswi Yadav in connection with IRCTC scam case in July 2017.

Tags: tej pratap, aishwarya rai, tej pratap engagement
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

Departure and arrival of some flights was also delayed because of the storm. (Photo: Rerpesentational | File) 

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)

1988 road rage case: Apex court reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu's appeal

Senior advocate RS Cheema, appearing for Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that the evidence brought on record regarding the cause of death of the victim were 'indefinite and contradictory'. (Photo: PTI)

Threats, complaint against Hyderabad woman journalist over Ram-Sita cartoon

The Ram-Sita cartoon drawn by Hyderabad-based Swathi Vadlamudi, who shared it on social media last week, fetched both praise and abuse. (Representational image | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham