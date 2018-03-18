search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets as India stayed in the driver's seat in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, Ind vs Ban: Shakib Al Hasan removes Shikhar Dhawan
 
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Rhetoric of loser’: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 8:46 pm IST
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said his remarks on the judiciary were irresponsible.
'A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree (lord) Ram' today wants to be identified with the 'pandavas'. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals,' BJP leader and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)
 'A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree (lord) Ram' today wants to be identified with the 'pandavas'. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals,' BJP leader and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, maintaining that his speech at the 84th Congress Plenary Session is the "rhetoric of a loser".

"It sounds like a rhetoric of a loser, devoid of substance. A party which questioned the fundamental existence of 'Shree (lord) Ram' today wants to be identified with the 'pandavas'. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals," she said in a press conference in New Delhi.

 

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi compared the BJP to the Kauravas.

"Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for the truth," Gandhi said on the last day of the plenary session.

Also read: Unlike BJP, Cong to never have ‘murder accused’ as party chief: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, too, slammed Rahul Gandhi and said his remarks on the judiciary were irresponsible.

"Rahul Gandhi's rant was shameful. The way he spoke of the judiciary was irresponsible," Prasad told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS wanted to damage the pillars of democracy.

"BJP has spread fear. People from the press are scared. For the first time, we saw four Supreme Court judges running to the public for justice. There is a difference between RSS and Congress, we respect the country's institutions whereas they want to finish them. They only want one institution and that is RSS," Gandhi had said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, rahul gandhi, congress plenary session, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army unhappy with 7.62 mm assault rifle's quality, OFB says ready for production

The Army's concerns came after the OFB sounded its preparedness to start the assault rifles' production which is likely at Rifle Factory Ishapore in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: File/PTI)

Smriti Irani asks Rahul to read on GST after he gets free from 'coronation drill'

Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File/ANI)

Kadaknath chicken breed: Bone of contention between MP, Chhattisgarh

'Kadaknath' is known for its high iron content and much lower cholesterol than other breeds, and sells at a much higher price than other varieties, say experts. (Photo: Facebook | Kadaknath Chicken)

Let bygones be bygones: Maldivian envoy to India after minister's J&K remark

Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed said, that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south. (Photo: Twitter/@ahmedMDV)

Unlike BJP, Cong to never have ‘murder accused’ as party chief: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, 'The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament and never talks about the issues.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham