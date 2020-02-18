Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2020 Bengaluru advocates ...
Bengaluru advocates come out to assist Kashmir students accused of sedition

DECCAN CHRONICLE | M K ASHOKA
Published Feb 18, 2020, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 9:19 pm IST
They also sought the High Court's protection for any advocate who represents them
The three Kashmiri students of KLE College of Engineering, Hubballi.
Bengaluru: A group of Bengaluru advocates on Tuesday came out to assist the three Kashmiri students who were arrested on charges of sedition for singing along to a song with the refrain ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Huballi.

The advocates filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court against the Hubballi bar association’s decision not to file vakalath for the engineering students.

 

The High Court considered the PIL and fixed the hearing for February 20.

Senior advocate B T Venkatesh and other 24 advocates on Tuesday filed a PIL before the High Court seeking directive against the decision of the Advocates Association of Hubballi not to represent the Kashmiri students.  

The petition also sought a judicial inquiry and an FIR into the violence perpetrated them while they were being produced in a local court on February 17.

They also sought protection from the High Court for any advocate who represents the students. They prevailed upon the court to take up the PIL for inquiry immediately.

The three students, Basit Aashiq Sofi from Baramulla, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin from Anantnag, studying civil engineering at the KLE Engineering College in Hubballi, were arrested on charges of sedition for making a pro-azaadi video and singing along to a song with the refrain ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the occasion of the Pulwama anniversary. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody till March 3.

...
