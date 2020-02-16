Police refute rumours of release of Kashmiri students facing sedition charges

The three Kashmiri students who allegedly made the viral video.

Bengaluru: Right-wing organizations in Karnataka kicked up a fuss on Sunday as rumours circulated that three Kashmiri students who allegedly made a controversial viral video were set free on bail.

Officers at the Gokul Road police station told Deccan Chronicle that the three men had not in fact been released as the investigation into the video was not complete yet.

The three men, Basit Aashiq Sofi from Baramulla, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin from Anantnag, are being held on sedition charges for making a video in which they are seen showing appreciation for a song with the refrain ‘Pakistan zindabad’.

The three men are engineering students at the KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi. The video was allegedly made and circulated on the occasion of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, February 14.

Police slapped sedition charges under IPC 124 A, 153 B, 153 C, 505 (2) against them on the basis of a complaint filed by KLE College principal Basavaraj Anami.

As rumours arose that the men were released, a group of right-wing activists turned up and shouted slogans that Union minister Anurag Thakur gave, “Goli maaro gaddaron ko.”

Ashok Anvekara of the Advocates Association said, “These are nonbailable sections and the students cannot get bail.”