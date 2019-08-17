News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kashmir chapter closed: With the abrogation of Article 370, India considers the ‘Kashmir issue’ is now over and that the ‘composite dialogue’ between the two countries now boils down only to cross-border terrorism.

Read | Kashmir chapter closed, India's talking point with Pak will be terror: report

Shah Faesal was heading for ICJ: When J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) President Shah Faesal was detained at Delhi airport and sent back to Kashmir, he was on his way to the International Court of Justice.

Read| Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

Naik Sandeep Thapa lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri on Saturday, said Indian Army to news agency ANI.

Read | Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Rajouri

Mayawati calls economic slowdown in country: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition.

Read | Danger of economic slowdown amid concerns of unemployment, poverty: Mayawati

Gandhi-Nehru led country towards bipolar politics? : The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has "brand equity". He also said the revival of the Congress largely depended on the weakening of regional parties that lack ideology, and claimed that the country was headed for "bipolar politics".

Read | Nehru-Gandhi family has ‘brand equity’, says Adhir Chowdhury

Execution of Polvaram project: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday demanded that the Central government should come forward to execute the Polavaram project as it has attracted various controversies since its inception.

Read | Andhra BJP leader demands Centre to execute 'controversial' Polvaram project

Priyanka slams BJP for Kuldeep Sengar's poster on Independence Day: Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

Read | Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi on Kuldeep Sengar's poster with PM on I-Day

Political bigwigs visit Arun Jaitley: Several politicians including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited AIIMS here on Saturday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley who has been put on life support system, sources said.

Read | Arun Jaitley on life support; Mayawati, Nitish, Piyush Goyal among bigwigs in AIIMS

Whopping amount of financial aid to Pak disbursed by US: The United States slashed the aid to Pakistan by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion.

The aid was disbursed under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010, reported Express Tribune.

Read | US cuts USD 440 million financial aid to Pakistan: report

K'taka security tightened: With intel inputs of possible terror attacks, security measures in major cities of K'taka were made more stringent.

Read | Security in K'taka tightens following intel input of possible terror attacks

Kashmir at UNSC: The rare closed-door consultations on Kashmir by the UN Security Council ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read | 'No traction:' why Pak, China failed to internationalise Kashmir at UNSC

Harvard University students for Shah Faesal: Expressing concern over the detention of former civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal, as many as 124 students, faculty, alumni and affiliates of the Harvard University on Thursday urged the Indian government to release the Kashmir-based Harvard alumnus and other local leaders.

Read | Release Shah Faesal, J&K leaders: Harvard University students, alumni write to Centre

Trump insults man over weight: President Donald Trump called a man overweight who he thought was a protester at his rally in New Hampshire, only to learn later he had ridiculed a supporter.

Read | Man insulted at rally by Trump because of weight says 'I love the guy'