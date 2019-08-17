Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2019, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kashmir chapter closed: With the abrogation of Article 370, India considers the ‘Kashmir issue’ is now over and that the ‘composite dialogue’ between the two countries now boils down only to cross-border terrorism.

 

Read | Kashmir chapter closed, India's talking point with Pak will be terror: report

Shah Faesal was heading for ICJ: When J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) President Shah Faesal was detained at Delhi airport and sent back to Kashmir, he was on his way to the International Court of Justice.

Read| Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

Naik Sandeep Thapa lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri on Saturday, said Indian Army to news agency ANI.

Read |  Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Rajouri

Mayawati calls economic slowdown in country: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition.

Read |  Danger of economic slowdown amid concerns of unemployment, poverty: Mayawati

Gandhi-Nehru led country towards bipolar politics? : The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has "brand equity". He also said the revival of the Congress largely depended on the weakening of regional parties that lack ideology, and claimed that the country was headed for "bipolar politics".

Read |  Nehru-Gandhi family has ‘brand equity’, says Adhir Chowdhury

Execution of Polvaram project: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday demanded that the Central government should come forward to execute the Polavaram project as it has attracted various controversies since its inception.

Read |  Andhra BJP leader demands Centre to execute 'controversial' Polvaram project

Priyanka slams BJP for Kuldeep Sengar's poster on Independence Day:  Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

Read | Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi on Kuldeep Sengar's poster with PM on I-Day

Political bigwigs visit Arun Jaitley: Several politicians including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited AIIMS here on Saturday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley who has been put on life support system, sources said.

Read |  Arun Jaitley on life support; Mayawati, Nitish, Piyush Goyal among bigwigs in AIIMS

Whopping amount of financial aid to Pak disbursed by US: The United States slashed the aid to Pakistan by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion.

The aid was disbursed under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010, reported Express Tribune.

Read |  US cuts USD 440 million financial aid to Pakistan: report

K'taka security tightened: With intel inputs of possible terror attacks, security measures in major cities of K'taka were made more stringent.

Read | Security in K'taka tightens following intel input of possible terror attacks

Kashmir at UNSC: The rare closed-door consultations on Kashmir by the UN Security Council ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read | 'No traction:' why Pak, China failed to internationalise Kashmir at UNSC

Harvard University students for Shah Faesal: Expressing concern over the detention of former civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal, as many as 124 students, faculty, alumni and affiliates of the Harvard University on Thursday urged the Indian government to release the Kashmir-based Harvard alumnus and other local leaders.

Read | Release Shah Faesal, J&K leaders: Harvard University students, alumni write to Centre

Trump insults man over weight: President Donald Trump called a man overweight who he thought was a protester at his rally in New Hampshire, only to learn later he had ridiculed a supporter.

Read | Man insulted at rally by Trump because of weight says 'I love the guy'

...
Tags: news digest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

'I have filed an online complaint against the unknown callers and numbers with the CyberDost initiative of the Home Ministry,' Poonia said. (Photo: ANI)

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls from Pakistan

Thirteen patients underwent surgery under the National Programme for Control of Blindness at Indore Netra Chikitsalay on August 8 and some of them later complained of blurred vision. (Photo: Representational)

11 feared to have gone blind after cataract surgeries at Indore hospital

A special police team assisted by a local body raided a house in Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district and seized equipments and chemicals used to manufacture heroin and brown sugar. (Photo: Representational)

Heroin, brown sugar worth over Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

The submission was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who was hearing the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari, and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: CBI seeks week's time from Delhi court to finish probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security in K'taka tightens following intel input of possible terror attacks

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao had on Friday night issued a memo to all the officers to ensure tight security at every important installation. (photo: File / Representational)

Dushyant Dave writes to CJI alleging irregular listing of two Adani Group cases

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave has shot off a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi alleging irregular listing of two commercial matters before a vacation bench during the summer break. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun approaches Rome against dismissal from congregation

Lucy Kalappura has filed an appeal before the Catholic Church in Rome against her dismissal from the congregation on disciplinary grounds. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, no casualties reported

Presently, a fire brigade is present at the spot. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

AP: Body recovered of girl swept away in floodwater; local MLA faces ire of villagers

The girl's body has been sent to Nandigama government hospital for a post mortem. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham