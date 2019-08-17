World America 17 Aug 2019 US cuts USD 440 mill ...
World, America

US cuts USD 440 million financial aid to Pakistan: report

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
The aid was disbursed under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010, reported Express Tribune.
The United States slashed the aid to Pakistan by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion. (Photo: File)
 The United States slashed the aid to Pakistan by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States slashed the aid to Pakistan by nearly USD 440 million, bringing down its commitment to just USD 4.1 billion.

The aid was disbursed under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010, reported Express Tribune.

 

The US apprised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about its decision to cut aid three weeks before his planned visit to Washington.

Notably, the PEPA was signed in September 2010 to make operational the Kerry Lugar Berman (KLB) Act that was passed by the US Congress in October 2009 to disburse USD 7.5 billion to Pakistan over a period of 5 years.

Earlier the aid under the KLB stood at nearly USD 4.5 billion. Following the cut, the aid will come down to USD 4.1 billion.

Last year in September, the United States'' military cancelled the financial aid worth USD 300 million to Pakistan due to the growing concerns regarding Islamabad's failure to tackle terrorism.

In January that year, Pentagon had cut USD 1 billion worth financial aid to Pakistan, with Defense Secretary James Mattis and other officials citing Islamabad's failure to crack down on the Haqqani terror outfit as the reason behind it, Fox News reported.

During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month, US President Donald Trump strongly criticised Islamabad for its behaviour which led to the cancellation of US aid amounting to USD 1.3 billion to the country.

"We were paying USD 1.3 billion to Pakistan as aid, for many years. The problem was...Pakistan was not doing anything for us. They were really subversive. They were going against us. I ended that about a year and a half ago, the USD 1.3 billion (aid)," Donald Trump said during his meeting with Imran Khan.

...
Tags: us, pakistan, financial aid, donald trump, imran khan
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

'The substance and timing of the Indian Defence Minister's statement is highly unfortunate and reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour,'a statement by Pakistan Foreign Ministry read. (photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh's remark on 'no first use' policy irresponsible and unfortunate: Pak

US President Donald Trump said he was having dinner on Friday with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook of Apple Inc, a company the president has criticised for not manufacturing more of its products in the United States. (Photo: AFP)

Apple to spend ‘vast’ money in US: Trump ahead of dinner with Tim Cook

Closed meetings are not open to the public and no verbatim record of statements is kept. Consultations are informal meetings of the Security Council members and are not covered in the Repertoire. (Photo: File)

'No traction:' why Pak, China failed to internationalise Kashmir at UNSC

The US diplomat noted that the vitality of the bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Washington is an important factor in determining whether Beijing ultimately succeeds in reshaping Asia to its purposes. (Photo: ANI)

China should compete in fair, rule-based order: John Sullivan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

An official of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, hugs Marium, baby dugong lost from her mom Libong island, Trang province southern Thailand on May 23, 2019. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Apple to spend ‘vast’ money in US: Trump ahead of dinner with Tim Cook

US President Donald Trump said he was having dinner on Friday with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook of Apple Inc, a company the president has criticised for not manufacturing more of its products in the United States. (Photo: AFP)

'No traction:' why Pak, China failed to internationalise Kashmir at UNSC

Closed meetings are not open to the public and no verbatim record of statements is kept. Consultations are informal meetings of the Security Council members and are not covered in the Repertoire. (Photo: File)

China should compete in fair, rule-based order: John Sullivan

The US diplomat noted that the vitality of the bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Washington is an important factor in determining whether Beijing ultimately succeeds in reshaping Asia to its purposes. (Photo: ANI)

Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020

Amid the market turmoil this week, the president tweeted out defenses of his economic record. (Photo: File)

Man insulted at rally by Trump because of weight says 'I love the guy'

Dawson was wearing a 'Trump 2020' shirt but the President thought he was one of the protesters. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham