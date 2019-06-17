Cricket World Cup 2019

Mamata agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting doctors

Published Jun 17, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave consent for live coverage of the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors on Monday, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse.

The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held later in the day.

 

"The chief minister has agreed to the demand for live coverage of the meeting," a state government official said.

The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah. Junior doctors across the state are protesting against an assault on two of their colleagues, at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here, allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last week.

