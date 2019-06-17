Mamata Banerjee to meet doctors on strike in Bengal today at 3 pm

On Sunday, the doctors said that they were ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee but the CM should meet them in presence of journalists and representatives of all the 14 medical colleges in the state. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet doctors of state-run medical colleges and hospitals on Monday. The doctors are expected to put across their demands as thousands of patients have been affected by the ongoing agitation.

Officials said Mamata Banerjee may hold a meeting at the state secretariat at 3pm on Monday.

On Sunday, the doctors said that they were ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee but the CM should meet them in presence of journalists and representatives of all the 14 medical colleges in the state.

The protests began last Monday after at least three junior doctors were assaulted by family members of a patient who died in NRS Medical College halting operations of outpatient department (OPDs) and spreading over to other parts of the country, including New Delhi.