search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will supply adequate notes to meet higher demands in coming days: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Govt of India assured that there have been adequate supply of currency notes which have met entire demand so far.
Department of Economic Affairs said the government is taking all steps to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash as well as the ones which are non-functional are normalised at the earliest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Department of Economic Affairs said the government is taking all steps to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash as well as the ones which are non-functional are normalised at the earliest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid reports of various ATMs across the country running out of cash, the Central government on Tuesday came forth to respond to people's concern and assured that there have been adequate supply of currency notes which have met entire demand so far.

Department of Economic Affairs, under the Government of India, said, "It would also like to assure it would be supplying adequate currency notes to meet even higher demand in coming days/months."

 

Department of Economic Affairs further said the government is taking all steps to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash as well as the ones which are non-functional are normalised at the earliest.

"We print about 500 crore of Rs 500 notes per day. We have taken steps to raise this production 5 times. In next couple of days, we'll have supply of about 2,500 crore of Rs 500 notes per day. In a month, supply would be about 70,000-75,000 crore," S C Garg, Secretary of Deptartment of Economic Affairs said.

Reports of ATMs running out of cash were been received from several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.  

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly.

“Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly,” the finance minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read: ATMs out of cash in many states, Arun Jaitley says 'temporary shortage'

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of State (MoS) Finance SP Shukla said, "We've cash currency of Rs 1,25,000 crore right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency and others have more. Government has formed state-wise committee and RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It will be done in three days."

Tags: department of economic affairs, atm, cash crunch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

ATMs out of cash in many states, Arun Jaitley says 'temporary shortage'


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jerome Hamon, the ‘man with three faces', undergoes second transplant

French medicine professor Laurent Lantieri (right), a specialist in hand and face transplant, poses with members of his team and his patient Jerome Hamon on April 13, 2018 at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou in Paris. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

One can fight summer heat by keeping yourself hydrated with lots of fluids or by opting for food that will help you keep energised.
 

Video: People terrified of mysterious 7-foot creature spotted roaming the streets

One user claimed that it’s a vampire like creature identified as Chupacabra which is a part of Latin folklore (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video goes viral: Watch Sachin Tendulkar play gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Sachin was recently spotted playing gully cricket on streets with youngsters. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Express highway planned to connect Delhi-Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced development of a new highway alignment between Delhi and Mumbai, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Process to appoint eminent jurist to select Lokpal underway: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause, which has raised the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite its verdict of April 27, 2017. (Photo: File)

Delhi girl gets mother arrested for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe to 'settle' rape case

A 16-year-old Delhi girl approached the police alleging that her parents tried to force her into changing her statement in favour of two men accused of raping her. (Representational image/PTI)

Not even on second list? K'taka BJP leader breaks down during press conference

Video of a teary-eyed Sashil G Namoshi has gone viral since yesterday's press conference. (ANI | Screengrab)

ATMs out of cash in many states, Arun Jaitley says 'temporary shortage'

People in many states are complaining of cash crunch at ATMs. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham