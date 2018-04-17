ATMs in most states run dry, Govt says give us 3 days to fix it

Mumbai: Don’t be surprised if you are at an ATM and the money vending machine says we are running out of cash, as it’s just not you, cash crunch has been reported in several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Hyderabad office goers have told news agency ANI, that they have been unable to withdraw money from ATMs in several parts of the city since Monday.

Telangana: People in Hyderabad say, 'We have been unable to withdraw cash from ATMs as the kiosks (ATM Kiosk), in several parts of the city, have run out of cash. We have visited several ATMs since yesterday but it is the situation everywhere'. pic.twitter.com/wRMS3jgjyP — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Similar reports were received from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where people are saying there ATMs are running out of money.

People in Varanasi say, 'We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM Kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 ATMs since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries & vegetables'. pic.twitter.com/8eSGXU0NtU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018

People in Delhi have also been talking about the non-availability of cast at ATMs.

People in Delhi say 'We are facing cash crunch. Most of the ATMs are not dispensing cash, the ones which are dispensing, have only Rs 500 notes. We are facing difficulty, don't know what to do'. pic.twitter.com/zZoeEfOwjk — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

People in Bhopal say, "We are facing a cash crunch. ATMs are not dispensing cash. The situation has been the same since 15 days. We have visited several ATMs today as well, to no avail."

#MadhyaPradesh: People in Bhopal say 'We are facing a cash crunch. ATMs are not dispensing cash. The situation has been the same since 15 days. We have visited several ATMs today as well, to no avail.' pic.twitter.com/VwtR3s7flL — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

In Gujarat's Vadodara, people complained of inconvenience due to lack of currency in ATMs. They said they had to wait in long queues at some of the ATMs which have cash.

Vadodara: People complain of inconvenience due to lack of currency in ATMs; say, 'most of the ATMs were out of service, could only withdraw Rs 10,000 from one working ATM that also after spending a lot of time in the queue' #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ZkbGCc4j4f — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Reports suggest officials of the finance ministry have held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) Finance S P Shukla said, "We've cash currency of Rs 1,25,000 crore right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency and others have more. Government has formed state-wise committee and RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It will be done in three days."

We've cash currency of Rs1,25,000 cr right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency&others have more.Govt has formed state-wise committee & RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It'll be done in 3 days: SP Shukla, Mos Finance pic.twitter.com/Xm4b4NhMqu — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

Addressing a farmers' convention, Chouhan said, "The currency worth Rs 15,00,000 crore was in circulation before demonetisation. After the demonitisation exercise, the currency in circulation increased to Rs. 16,50,000 crore. But notes of Rs. 2,000 are missing from the market."

He was referring to news reports of ATMs running out of money at some places in the state.

Also Read: 'Missing' Rs 2,000 notes conspiracy to create issues: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Where these notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination are going, who are keeping them out of circulation? Who are the persons creating shortfall of cash? This is a conspiracy to create problems. The government will act tough on this," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Chouhan added that he has taken up the issue with the Union Government.