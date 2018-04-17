search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi has destroyed banking system: Rahul blames PM for ATM cash crunch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Rahul said people were forced to stand in queues as PM snatched Rs 500-1,000 notes from them and put in Nirav Modi's pocket.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for problems faced by people with ATMs in various parts of the country running out of money, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "Modiji has destroyed the banking system."

Intensifying his attack on the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and Prime Minister didn't utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1,000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi's pocket."

 

Rahul Gandhi further added, "PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafale ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge (Prime Minister is afraid to talk in Parliament. Give us 15 minutes to talk in Parliament and we will bring out the truth behind cases like Rafale deal, Nirav Modi fleeing the country.)

The Congress chief also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, terming the situation as "financial emergency", Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien too said, "PM Modi had said that everything will be fine in 50 days, but it has now been more than 1.5 years, and there is still a cash crunch."

ATMs ran out of cash after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 announced scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. People had to wait in long queues to withdraw cash as well as exchange their old notes.

Trinamool Congress called the present situation similar to that of post-demonetisation as most of the ATMs across country are running out of cash.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the cash crunch as a 'temporary shortage' and assured that the situation will be tackled quickly.

Also Read: ATMs out of cash in many states, Arun Jaitley says 'temporary shortage'

Reports of ATMs without cash have been received from several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, atm cash crunch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones

Aspiring exorcists attend course to learn how to cast out demons using cellphones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jerome Hamon, the ‘man with three faces', undergoes second transplant

French medicine professor Laurent Lantieri (right), a specialist in hand and face transplant, poses with members of his team and his patient Jerome Hamon on April 13, 2018 at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou in Paris. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

One can fight summer heat by keeping yourself hydrated with lots of fluids or by opting for food that will help you keep energised.
 

Video: People terrified of mysterious 7-foot creature spotted roaming the streets

One user claimed that it’s a vampire like creature identified as Chupacabra which is a part of Latin folklore (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video goes viral: Watch Sachin Tendulkar play gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Sachin was recently spotted playing gully cricket on streets with youngsters. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will supply adequate notes to meet higher demands in coming days: Govt

Department of Economic Affairs said the government is taking all steps to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash as well as the ones which are non-functional are normalised at the earliest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Express highway planned to connect Delhi-Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced development of a new highway alignment between Delhi and Mumbai, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Process to appoint eminent jurist to select Lokpal underway: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause, which has raised the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite its verdict of April 27, 2017. (Photo: File)

Delhi girl gets mother arrested for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe to 'settle' rape case

A 16-year-old Delhi girl approached the police alleging that her parents tried to force her into changing her statement in favour of two men accused of raping her. (Representational image/PTI)

Not even on second list? K'taka BJP leader breaks down during press conference

Video of a teary-eyed Sashil G Namoshi has gone viral since yesterday's press conference. (ANI | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham