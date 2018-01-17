search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Incidents unfortunate but don’t politicise issue: CM Khattar on Haryana rape cases

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Khattar also said Haryana is in the process of establishing special courts for speedy trial in such cases to ensure timely justice.
Khattar said he has ordered the state police to increase its patrolling and a few Inspector General-level officers have also been transferred. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Khattar said he has ordered the state police to increase its patrolling and a few Inspector General-level officers have also been transferred. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Amid outrage over the alleged rape and killing of two minor Dalit girls in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in such crimes.

Khattar also said that Haryana is in the process of establishing special courts for speedy trial in such cases to ensure timely justice to the victims.

 

"Such incidents are very unfortunate and I am myself deeply hurt. We will take strict action against all those involved (in committing such crimes)," he told reporters in Delhi during a visit.

His remarks came after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

Khattar said he has ordered the state police to increase its patrolling and a few Inspector General-level officers have also been transferred.

Appealing to opposition parties, Khattar said he himself has never done politics over such incidents and the opposition also should refrain from politicising such sensitive issues.

"The state has already started a Dial 100 project. Soon we will also begin 1090 service, a dedicate helpline service for women," he said.

Also Read: Haryana: Man, murdered Dalit girl had gone missing with, found dead

The shocking incident of the alleged rape of the Dalit girls came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, haryana rapes, dalit teen rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi acknowledges ‘WhatsApp Obsolete’ error, promises to be ‘more vigilant’

The beta versions of various apps are prone to bugs and issue despite getting the latest features beforehand. (Photo: Redmi Note 4)
 

US man sent to prison after he bit off a chunk of his wife's nose

Clay told the judge he still loves the victim, but apologized only after being prompted by his attorney (Photo: Pexels)
 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Video: Man ends up with neck injury as teenager lands on him during dive-bomb

Not being careful while being adventurous can land you in serious trouble (Photo: YouTube)
 

SA vs IND: Virat Kohli, Lungi Ngidi and other talking points post 2nd Test

Virat Kohli-led India have had a forgettable outing in South Africa so far, losing both the opening Test matches, despite showing a hard-fought effort in both the games.(Photo: AP / BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Faf du Plessis lauds Lungi Ngidi’s debut performance

Faf du Plessis lauded Lungi Ngidi’s match winning effort which helped South Africa clinch the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WB received Rs 2.2 L Cr investment in BGBS, job potential for 20 L: Mamata

Banerjee said that during the two-day summit, 1,046 B2B, 40 B2G meetings were held and more than 110 MoUs were signed. (Photo: bengalglobalsummit.com)

Govt making efforts to build innovation-driven new India: PM Modi in Gujarat

Called the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, a public-private partnership venture has been set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities. (Photo: ANI)

Aadhaar will kill civil rights of citizens, says petition in Supreme Court

The SC has also received petitions regarding the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and with other services, the last date for which was extended to March 31, 2018. (Photo: File)

Launch of new party, getting back two leaves symbol being dicussed: Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran further noted that vital decisions to recapture the party and its symbol from wrong people will be taken on the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. (Photo: File)

Review decision of scrapping Haj subsidy: Palanisamy to Centre

Naqvi also said the Saudi government has in principle agreed to allow Haj journey from India by ships and officials of the two countries will sit together to finalise the modalities. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham