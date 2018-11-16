search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Head-to-toe’ Sabyasachi bride, Deepika has this message for Ranveer on her dupatta

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 16, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Deepika and Ranveer took wedding vows in two traditional ceremonies at Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy.
Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in two ceremonies – according to Konkani and Sindhi tradition – looked breathtakingly beautiful and made our hearts skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram | sabyasachiofficial)
 Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in two ceremonies – according to Konkani and Sindhi tradition – looked breathtakingly beautiful and made our hearts skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram | sabyasachiofficial)

Mumbai: The wedding pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally out and it’s hard to take our eyes off them. The long wait for the pictures got over Thursday evening after the celebrity couple posted a set of two pictures on their respective Instagram from the two wedding ceremonies they had.

Sabyasachi, the designated wedding designer, also shared the pictures on his Instagram. “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy,” the designer wrote.

 

He also wished the couple with a beautiful message saying, “All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple all the very best for a wonderful and happy married life.”

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in two ceremonies – according to Konkani and Sindhi tradition – looked breathtakingly beautiful and made our hearts skip a beat.

 

(Photo: Instagram | sabyasachiofficial) (Photo: Instagram | sabyasachiofficial)

 

Draped in gold and orange silk saree, Deepika looked an epitome of South Indian bride for the Konkani wedding. Heavy traditional jewellery, a maatha patti, a tiny bindi and a coordinated dupatta covering her head completed her look.

Ranveer was the perfect partner for her in white kurta and dhoti.

For the Sindhi wedding, the onscreen Ram and Leela opted for traditional red. Deepika wore a heavily embroidered red lehenga while Ranveer wore a red sherwani and leheriya safa. A traditional nose ring and maang teeka made Deepika the perfect bride.

However, it was Deepika’s dupatta that deserves a closer look. Apart from beautiful intricate embroidery on the border, the words "sada saubhagyawati bhava (Have a blessed destiny always)" were also woven on it.

The entire wardrobe for the couple was custom designed by Sabyasachi and we think he did a great job.

The couple, who was dating for almost six years, took the wedding vows in two traditional ceremonies at the Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy. The ceremonies were an extremely private affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

With the wedding pictures out, the wait is now to see what comes out from the closet of the couple for their two receptions in India - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and another for their friends from the film fraternity in Mumbai on November 28.

