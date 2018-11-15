search on deccanchronicle.com
Deepika, Ranveer share first wedding pictures as husband and wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 15, 2018, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 8:49 pm IST
The couple got married in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday in two separate ceremonies.
The pictures were shared by both the celebrities on their respective social media pages. (Photo: Instagram)
 The pictures were shared by both the celebrities on their respective social media pages. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: A public announcement, two weddings and a long tease later, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released the first pictures as a married couple on Thursday.

(Photo: Instagram)(Photo: Instagram)

 

The couple got married in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday but Bollywood's A-lister couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for scraps of information.

The first picture, shared by Deepika on her Instagram page, is from the Konkani wedding ceremony where the bride and groom can be seen wearing white and gold. 

 Whereas, the first picture shared by Ranveer Singh is from the Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple look breathtaking in red and gold Sabyasachi outfits. 

In the best tradition of a celebrity wedding, the stars and their guests were located in resorts tucked high above the lake ringed by mountains while the paparazzi was stationed at a safe distance, managing only grainy images and videos of the ceremony.

The couple had declared the dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.

Television channels and social media kept the wedding chatter going through the day with distant shots of the villas, stray tweets and old photographs from their films together.

...
deepveer wedding, deepika padukone, ranveer singh
India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




