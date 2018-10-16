search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Opened door in your underwear’: 15th woman speaks out against MJ Akbar

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
Akbar said he will not quit as from his post as a minister and will fight against allegations of sexual harassment.
Akbar on Monday sued Priya Ramani- the first woman to name him for the sexual harassment and said that she was 'intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious' allegations to ruin his goodwill and reputation. (Photo: File)
 Akbar on Monday sued Priya Ramani- the first woman to name him for the sexual harassment and said that she was 'intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious' allegations to ruin his goodwill and reputation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against one of his 14 accusers in the #MeToo movement has failed to stop a 15th woman coming out against him and calling him out on sexual harassment.

In the latest turn of events, an article in Scroll.in by Tushita Patel, who was a part of the team that started The Asian Age expressed surprise at Akbar's “complete lack of contrition and attempt to victim shame”. In her article, she has accused Akbar of kissing her forcibly, twice and once greeting her in his underwear in a hotel room.

 

"I am reading with indignation, but not surprise, about your complete lack of contrition, your lies, your facetious arguments, your lack of sensitivity in your attempt to victim shame and some remarkably stupid statements. If I don't speak up now, I feel I'll be complicit in your crimes," she writes.

Patel’s first encounter with Akbar was in 1992 in Kolkata when she was a trainee in The Telegraph.

In her article, Patel mentioned that she met Akbar at a hotel with her colleagues. Later, he found out her phone number and called her continuously. "You opened the door dressed only in your underwear. I stood at the door, stricken, scared and awkward. You stood there like the VIP man, amused by my fear... Does greeting a 22-year-old in a state of undress pass your test of morality? Is that not "doing" something?" Patel referred to minister’s defence that his accusers had said he didn't "do" anything.

In another incident, Akbar allegedly summoned Patel to his hotel again for work. She stated, "Suddenly you got up, grabbed me and kissed me hard - your stale tea breath and your bristly moustache are still etched in the recesses of my memory. I wriggled out and ran till I reached the road, jumped into an auto rickshaw and started crying."

Patel said that the minister should stop lying and show some contrition.

“We are not confused, conflicted or vulnerable any more. Our time to speak is now - when we don't have to run to a police station to lodge a complaint before anyone would give us a hearing," she added.

On Sunday, MJ Akbar released his statement stating that he will not quit as Union Minister of State for External Affairs and will fight legally against the allegations of sexual harassment by several women journalists.

Read: False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

Akbar on Monday sued Priya Ramani- the first woman to name him for the sexual harassment and said that she was “intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious” allegations to ruin his goodwill and reputation.

Also Read: MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist over #MeToo allegations

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo, #metoo india, priya ramani, tushita patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

The Nokia 7X is expected to be launched as the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, including India.
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

Lenovo K9 with four cameras launched for Rs 8,999

The K9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Insulting Hindus has become chronic habit of Congress,’ says Telangana BJP

Shashi Tharoor kicked up a row with his remarks on Sunday that no 'good' Hindu would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else's place of worship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi over PNB fraud case, Rafale deal

Jaitley noted that while speaking at two different functions in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi made two references to him. (Photo: File)

‘Beti bachao from BJP leaders’: Rahul slams PM Modi over MJ Akbar row

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 28. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar, people injured: report

Former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Begusarai on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Madras HC bans online sale of crackers till Nov 15

Madras High Court passed the interim order and issued notice to the deputy chief controller of explosives and the commissioners of the Chennai Police and the corporation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham