False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister MJ Akbar, who arrived in India today morning, released a detailed statement refuting sexual harassment allegations against him raised by over a dozen women journalists.

"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," Akbar said.

However, the junior foreign minister will not resign, sources told NDTV.

Akbar further said his lawyers will look into these "wild and baseless" allegations, and questioned why this storm has risen a few months before a general election.

He added, "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action."

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.