search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
The union minister in a detailed statement said that he will take legal action against sexual assault accusations.
Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File)
 Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister MJ Akbar, who arrived in India today morning, released a detailed statement refuting sexual harassment allegations against him raised by over a dozen women journalists. 

"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," Akbar said. 

 

However, the junior foreign minister will not resign, sources told NDTV.

Akbar further said his lawyers will look into these "wild and baseless" allegations, and questioned why this storm has risen a few months before a general election. 

He added, "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action."

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo movement, mj akbar resigns
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)
 

Weekly Wrapup: Honda CR-V, Ford Aspire facelift, Datsun GO, GO+ launched & more

New cars, new developments and some good old buyer advice. Here’s your weekly dose of car news.
 

Hyundai Santro Old vs New: Major Differences

The new-gen Santro comes more than three years after the older version was discontinued.
 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Alarming rise in dengue cases; weather change to blame

In a span of two weeks, 10 dengue cases have already been reported positive this month. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Watch: UP cop shouts ‘thain thain’ to mimic gunshot sound during encounter

A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

As Delhi air quality worsens, emergency action plan to kick in tomorrow

Currently, the air quality is in the poor category but authorities have predicted that it would reach the 'very poor' category in the next couple of days. (Photo: File)

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, likely to return to Goa

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment in Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences on September 15. (Photo: File | PTI)

Malaysia keen on adopting Aadhaar model for target delivery of govt schemes

The Malaysian delegation met ministers and officials in India and explored whether certain features of the Aadhaar system can be adopted in Malaysia. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham