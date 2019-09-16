Nation Current Affairs 16 Sep 2019 Delighted! says PM a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delighted! says PM at Trump's decision to join NRI meet 'Howdy, Modi'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 16, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 10:39 am IST
PM Modi said that Trump joining the community programme signifies the special friendship between India and USA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed thatr Trump will attend mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed thatr Trump will attend mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President Donald Trump to join him during mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!--in Houston, Texas, on September 22, signifies special friendship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, Modi said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

 

On Sunday, the White House confirmed that Trump would share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the community programme in Houston.

Read: ‘Historic, unprecedented’: Indian envoy on Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US had registered for the September 22 mega “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Howdy”, short for ‘How do you do?’, is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

Indian ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called Trump’s participation in the “Howdy, Modi!” event “historic” and “unprecedented”.

“It is reflective of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that has developed between India and the US,” Shringla told PTI.

This would also be the first time that an American president would be addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

According to sources, the stage could be used to announce a trade deal between India and US, ending months of bitterness over tariffs.

Jiten Agrawal, CEO of Expedien told PTI that Houston was a primary choice due to the fact that trade between Texas and India had been increasing multifold.

Houston being the energy capital of the world, was an excellent partner for India's growth.

"India is going to be a USD 5 trillion economy in the next few years and needs significant collaboration in healthcare and Texas medical centre being one of the best in country ushers in another partnership between India and Texas on medical research and new treatments," Agrawal had said.

Heads of companies like Lyondell Basil, Schlumeberger, McDermott, C level executives from Exxon, Shell and other similar firms including Walmart would also attend the event, he said.

Trump's presence at the 'Howdy Modi' event would send a strong message of support to PM Modi, at a time when American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: US lawmakers urge to 'de-escalate tensions' between Indo-Pak

Over 50,000 Indian Americans are likely to attend the event. With America going to poll next year, Trump might use the platform to address these potential voters.

The Houston event will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the Prime Minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

The mega event billed as 'Howdy Modi' had attracted great enthusiastic participation from Indian-American community.

Organisers have closed the registration, once it crossed 50,000. From Houston, Modi will fly to New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, howdy modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. (Photo: File)

He doesn't need any permission: SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

Kumar was was asked to appear before the agency at 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Appear before 2 pm: CBI summons Kolkata ex-top cop Rajiv Kumar

The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement. (Photo: File)

Woman who accused Chinmayanand brought to court amid tight security in UP

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30. (Photo: Representational)

SC notice to Centre, J&K on plea for producing Farooq Abdullah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. (Photo: File)

TN doctors remove 7 kg tumour from 56-year-old woman’s stomach

A 56-year-old woman has got a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a 7-kilogram tumour from her stomach. (Representational Image)

Cowards: Pawar attacks former NCP colleagues who joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls

'He (Fadnavis) went there (in the flood-affected areas) only once just for few hours and never visited again,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Delhi: 2 arrested for shooting at police team

The car's driver opened fire on the patrolling team and tried to flee, but the vehicle was stopped near a bus depot. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi mother solds 15-year-old girl to trafficker for Rs 1 lakh, rescued

The girl's mother on September 15 asked her to accompany her to her sister's place in Badarpur, but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham