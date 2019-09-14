World America 14 Sep 2019 US lawmakers urge to ...
World, America

US lawmakers urge to 'de-escalate tensions' between Indo-Pak

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Signatories to letter are lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Raul M Grijalva, Andy Levin, James P McGovern, Ted Lieu, Donald Beyer and Alan Lowenthal.
A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Washington: A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan.

Tension between the two Asian nations spiked after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking protests from Pakistan.

 

In a letter to the American envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad -- Kenneth Juster and Paul W Jones respectively -- on Friday, the US Congressmen said there is risk that the relationship between India and Pakistan will continue to devolve as a result of this crisis.

"This presents tremendous danger to global peace and a clear national security risk for the United States. Pakistan and India are both valued allies, crucial to our interests in the region, including the Afghanistan peace process," the letter said.

"It is of utmost importance that we leverage our relationships with their government to deescalate the situation," the Congressmen said and urged the two American diplomats to do everything in their power to "de-escalate the tensions".

Signatories to the letter are lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Raul M Grijalva, Andy Levin, James P McGovern, Ted Lieu, Donald Beyer and Alan Lowenthal.

...
Tags: india, pakistan, us, jammu and kashmir
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Yet while Trump has physical stamina, even drawing energy from grueling press conferences and late-night TV binges, his verbal and Twitter pronouncements are if anything wackier than those of his rival. (Photo: File)

Energy saving light bulbs make me 'look orange', says Trump in presidential contest

The burial of Zimbabwe's founding president, President Robert Mugabe , will be delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built at a prominent spot at the national Heroes' Acre monument, the latest turn in a dramatic tussle between his family and the country's current leader, a once-trusted deputy who helped oust Mugabe from power. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried at new mausoleum in 30 days

The 48-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from Leicestershire Police, now faces a misconduct inquiry and disciplinary action by the police force over his illegal searches, which included looking up information on English football star David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin cop suspended for 'misusing' work computer, looking up David Beckham

Conceding his defeat after failing to get

‘Expected much more support from world’: Imran Khan on Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Joe Biden on offensive in race for US prez

Former vice-president Joe Biden (L) and California Senator Kamala Harris (R) speak while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders walks by after the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign in Houston, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Unravelling Bikram, the criminal

A scene from the documentry Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

8 Indo-Americans held for distributing millions of opioid pills imported from India

The arrest of the eight Indians came at a time when the The Trump administration is awarding nearly USD 2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis and prevent its misuse and overdose. (Photo: Representational)

Indian-American Muslim organisation in Houston actively backing 'Howdy, Modi!' event

The Indian American Muslim Association of greater Houston (IMAGH) is one of the major Welcome Partners for the community reception in honour of Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: File)

'US must insist Pak provide bases for its counter-terror operations in Afghanistan'

Biden went on the offensive on Thursday in the third Democratic debate of the 2020 White House race. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham