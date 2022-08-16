CM Jagan to visit Pedana on August 23 to disburse YSR Nethanna Nestham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Pedana on August 23 to disburse amounts to YSR Nethanna Nestham beneficiaries and address a public meeting. (Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Pedana on August 23 to disburse amounts to YSR Nethanna Nestham beneficiaries and address a public meeting.

Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Krishna district for the first time after reorganisation of districts. He would address the public at Thotamula in Pedana.

The minister conducted a review meeting on the preparations for the CM’s visit, with officials in the market yard at Pedana on Tuesday.

Programmes coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, former minister and MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, collector Ranjit and SP Jashua were among those present.

Ramesh said. “We are expecting 50,000 people for the public meeting,” and officials would make the arrangements accordingly. The CM would release funds for the YSR Nethanna Nestham beneficiaries by the press of a button. “There are 3,161 YSR Nethanna Nestham beneficiaries in Pedana constituency, who all will be invited to the programme.

He said the officials would select 20 weavers for a photo session with the CM. The plan for the CM’s helipad to touch down at the ZP High School was cancelled due to a railway gate hurdle. A new place will be decided on.

Raghuram asked the officials to mobilize weavers from Machilipatnam and Gudlavalleru for the meeting. Party cadres will work dedicatedly for the success of the CM’s public meeting, he said.

Collector Ranjit Basha said Pedana is famous for Kalamkari arts. Hence, a special Kalamkari frame would be presented to the CM.