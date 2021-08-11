Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh CM re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs.192 crore for weavers under Nethanna Nestham

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2021, 3:44 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 8:27 am IST
Jagan stated that the government has spent Rs.576 crore on weaver families in the last 26 months just under the Nethanna Nestham scheme
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is also providing to weavers an e-marketing facility through APCO, so that their incomes can improve. (Twitter)
 Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is also providing to weavers an e-marketing facility through APCO, so that their incomes can improve. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released `192.08 crore for the third consecutive year under Nethanna Nestham into bank accounts of 80,032 weavers through touch of a button at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is also providing to weavers an e-marketing facility through APCO, so that their incomes can improve. He maintained that he had kept his promise made to handloom weavers during his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra by launching YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme. Under the scheme, `24,000 is credited directly into the bank account of each eligible weaver, who has his or her own loom. Eventually, every beneficiary will receive total aid of `1.2 lakh over a period of five years, which will greatly help weavers in overcoming their financial problems.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the government has spent `576 crore on weaver families in the last 26 months just under the Nethanna Nestham scheme. The financial assistance is being provided in the most transparent way. Further, the amount will not be adjusted towards old dues of the beneficiary by the bank, as the government has already spoken to banks in this regard.

The CM said those who are eligible, but have been left out of the scheme, can still apply at the village and ward secretariats within a month and get financial aid. He maintained that apart from providing this financial assistance, the state government has cleared dues left by previous TD government to the tune of `103 crore to APCO and other cooperative societies. Besides, in times of COVID pandemic, the state government had purchased cloth from APCO for making masks. It has also placed orders for school uniforms. Thus, the total amount spent during the 26 months of governance is about `1,600 crore. As against this, the previous government had spent on handloom weavers only `259 crore during its entire five-year rule, Jagan pointed out.

 

Interacting with the Chief Minister, beneficiaries from various districts thanked him for providing financial assistance, which has improved their standard of living. Chinna Venkateswarlu, a beneficiary from YSR Kadapa district, said he has spent almost 30 years in handloom business and this is the first time that he has made good profits.

Another beneficiary from Guntur district G. Janaki said that the government, by providing extensive support through various schemes, has instilled confidence in them.

Ministers Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, and Ch. Venugopal Krishna; chief secretary Adityanath Das, secretary (Handloom, Textiles) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, MLC Potula Sunita, APCO chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohanarao, Devanga Corporation chairman Biraka Surendra, Padmashali Corporation chairman J. Vijayalakshmi, Thogataveera Corporation chairman Geddam Sunitha, Kurnishali Corporation chairman Butta Sharadamma, and Lepakshi chairman B. Vijayalakshmi were among those present.

 

...
Tags: nethanna nestham, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, apco, ysr nethanna nestham scheme, praja sankalpa yatra, chinna venkateswarlu, handloom business, g. janaki, mekapati gautam reddy, kurasala kannababu, and ch. venugopal krishna; chief secretary adityanath das, secretary (handloom, textiles) shashi bhushan kumar, mlc potula sunita, chillapalli venkata naga mohanarao, devanga corporation, biraka surendra, padmashali corporation, j. vijayalakshmi, thogataveera corporation, geddam sunitha, kurnishali corporation, butta sharadamma, b. vijayalakshmi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)

KCBC backs family welfare scheme, says dwindling Christian population 'worrisome'

It's worrisome that the birth rate among Christians is coming down at an alarming rate and that the very existence of the community itself is in peril, the Council claimed in the release. (Image credit: KCBC)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->