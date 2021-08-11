Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs.192 crore for weavers under Nethanna Nestham

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is also providing to weavers an e-marketing facility through APCO, so that their incomes can improve. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released `192.08 crore for the third consecutive year under Nethanna Nestham into bank accounts of 80,032 weavers through touch of a button at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is also providing to weavers an e-marketing facility through APCO, so that their incomes can improve. He maintained that he had kept his promise made to handloom weavers during his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra by launching YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme. Under the scheme, `24,000 is credited directly into the bank account of each eligible weaver, who has his or her own loom. Eventually, every beneficiary will receive total aid of `1.2 lakh over a period of five years, which will greatly help weavers in overcoming their financial problems.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the government has spent `576 crore on weaver families in the last 26 months just under the Nethanna Nestham scheme. The financial assistance is being provided in the most transparent way. Further, the amount will not be adjusted towards old dues of the beneficiary by the bank, as the government has already spoken to banks in this regard.

The CM said those who are eligible, but have been left out of the scheme, can still apply at the village and ward secretariats within a month and get financial aid. He maintained that apart from providing this financial assistance, the state government has cleared dues left by previous TD government to the tune of `103 crore to APCO and other cooperative societies. Besides, in times of COVID pandemic, the state government had purchased cloth from APCO for making masks. It has also placed orders for school uniforms. Thus, the total amount spent during the 26 months of governance is about `1,600 crore. As against this, the previous government had spent on handloom weavers only `259 crore during its entire five-year rule, Jagan pointed out.

Interacting with the Chief Minister, beneficiaries from various districts thanked him for providing financial assistance, which has improved their standard of living. Chinna Venkateswarlu, a beneficiary from YSR Kadapa district, said he has spent almost 30 years in handloom business and this is the first time that he has made good profits.

Another beneficiary from Guntur district G. Janaki said that the government, by providing extensive support through various schemes, has instilled confidence in them.

Ministers Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, and Ch. Venugopal Krishna; chief secretary Adityanath Das, secretary (Handloom, Textiles) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, MLC Potula Sunita, APCO chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohanarao, Devanga Corporation chairman Biraka Surendra, Padmashali Corporation chairman J. Vijayalakshmi, Thogataveera Corporation chairman Geddam Sunitha, Kurnishali Corporation chairman Butta Sharadamma, and Lepakshi chairman B. Vijayalakshmi were among those present.