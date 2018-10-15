search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MJ Akbar's statement disappointing, ready to fight, says Priya Ramani

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Priya Ramani said MJ Akbar was seeking to 'silence' the survivors through 'intimidation and harassment'.
'I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy,' Ramani said in a statement. (Photo: Priya Ramani | Twitter)
 'I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy,' Ramani said in a statement. (Photo: Priya Ramani | Twitter)

New Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani Monday asserted that she was ready to fight the defamation complaint filed in court against her by Union minister MJ Akbar and expressed disappointment over his statement, saying it paid no heed to the "trauma and fear of the survivors".

She also said Akbar was seeking to "silence" the survivors through "intimidation and harassment".

 

After returning from Africa, the Minister of State for External Affairs had Sunday rejected the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing".

Read: False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

He filed a private criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court Monday against Ramani, who has recently levelled the charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign rages on in India.

Read: MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist over #MeToo allegations

"I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy," Ramani said in a statement.

"By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment," she added.

"Needless to say, I am ready to fight the allegations of defamation laid against me as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence," Ramani said. She added that those who had spoken up against Akbar had done so at great risk to their personal and professional lives.

"At this moment, it is disingenuous to ask why they have spoken now, as we are well aware of the stigma and shame that sexual crimes inflict upon victims. Rather than cast aspersions on the intent and motives of these women, we must reflect on how to improve the workplace for future generations of men and women," the journalist said.  

Tags: priya ramani, defamation case, mj akbar, #metoo, #metoo india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 5 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Video: 5-foot python crashes through ceiling leaving bank staff terrified

It may have come from a nearby bird and flower market (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI ends search for missing JNU student Najeeb, missing for 2 yrs

Najeeb Ahmad had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle the previous night with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (Photo: File)

If you aren't in suit-boot, you are not PM Modi's bhai, says Rahul at MP poll rally

On a campaign trail in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Congress president again took on PM Modi over the controversial Rafale jet deal and alleged he had close proximity with businessmen like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Minor girl in Delhi lured with pizza offer by landlord’s son, gangraped

The girl's house owner's son offered to buy a pizza for the girl on Friday and took her to a room where three of his friends, who were in an inebriated state, also joined them, a senior police official said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra man attacked with swords after WhatsApp post, dies

Moin Mehmood Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

Congress workers release black balloons in UP against Gujarat CM

Party workers also raised 'Rupani go back' slogans to protest the attacks on North Indians in his state, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said. He claimed four party leaders were arrested and taken to the Hazratganj Police Station. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham