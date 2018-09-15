search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi's 'blue-eyed boy' for diluted Vijay Mallya notice

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Congress has accused PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of 'helping' Vijay Mallya flee the country.
In a tweet, Gandhi alleged that it was AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who played a crucial role in weakening the lookout notice against Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)
 In a tweet, Gandhi alleged that it was AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who played a crucial role in weakening the lookout notice against Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blue-eyed boy" in the CBI who weakened the lookout notice against fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and allowed him to flee the country.

In a tweet, Gandhi alleged that it was AK Sharma, a Gujarat-cadre officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who played a crucial role in weakening the lookout notice against Vijay Mallya. He also alleged that the same officer played a key role in the escape plans of fugitive diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

 

"CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya's "Look Out" notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM's blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's escape plans. Ooops...investigation", he wrote on Twitter.

Congress has accused PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of "helping" Vijay Mallya flee the country after defaulting on bank loans. The Congress has demanded Arun Jaitley's resignation over the issue and a probe into how Vijay Mallya escaped.

The 62-year-old tycoon, who is on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

Gandhi's tweet came days after Vijay Mallya claimed that he had met Arun Jaitley before leaving the country in March, 2016.

"I met the finance minister before I left," the liquor baron had told reporters Wednesday outside the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where his extradition case is being heard.

Read: Met Arun Jaitley to 'settle matters' before leaving India: Vijay Mallya

Arun Jaitley has, however, denied the charges against him.

Read: Jaitley refutes Mallya's claim; says never gave appointment for meeting

Tags: pm modi, vijay mallya, cbi, arun jaitley, ak sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




