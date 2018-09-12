search on deccanchronicle.com
Met Arun Jaitley to 'settle matters' before leaving India: Vijay Mallya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 12, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Vijay Mallya said that the banks in India had filed objections to his settlement letters.
Appearing before London court, Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before leaving India. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Appearing before London court, Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before leaving India. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters with the banks before leaving India.

Mallya, who appeared for a hearing of his extradition at London's Westminster Magistrate Court, added that the banks in India had filed objections to his settlement letters.

 

"I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva, I met the finance minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks... that's the truth," Mallya told reporters outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, where his extradition case is being heard.

 

 

After Mallya's claims, Congress and other opposition parties targetted the government for "hiding" the information.

Demanding the details of Mallya's meeting with the finance minister, the Congress said, "Mallya's comment he met Jaitley confirms our assertion that government was fully complicit in flight of people like him and others. The government must explain how Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India".

The Congress also asked the government to reveal the details of Mallya's meetings with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet said, "Why did the Finance Minister hide this information till now?"

"PM Modi meets Nirav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he fless India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know," Kejriwal tweeted.

The 62-year-old boss of the defunct Kingfisher Airline, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April 2017, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

