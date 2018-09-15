search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar flies to Delhi, admitted to AIIMS for treatment

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 15, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Michael Lobo, the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly said that Parrikar will continue to serve as the Chief Minister.
Many leaders wished for Manohar Parrikar's speedy recovery. (Photo: File | AP)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. 

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up last week, was admitted to a hospital in Goa Thursday evening, due to his deteriorating health.

 

He flew to Delhi on Saturday for a health check-up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He is being examined by a team of doctors and will undergo a few tests," a source at AIIMS told news agency PTI.  

"Amit Shah and Modiji are monitoring the situation in Goa. Portfolios that were with the Chief Minister will be distributed among ministers so that administration runs smoothly," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee. The core committee later met Parrikar.

Many leaders wished for the Goa Chief Minister's speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister took to Twitter to express concern over his declining health.

"Concerned about the health of Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar. My prayers to give him and his family the strength at this difficult time," she wrote.

 

 

Among others, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too wished for Parrikar's speedy recovery.

Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment, returning to India on September 7. On Thursday evening he was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district.

