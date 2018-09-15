search on deccanchronicle.com
Ailing Parrikar speaks to Amit Shah, to continue as Goa CM: BJP leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 15, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2018, 8:16 am IST
However, the BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to 'explore alternatives' owing to Parrikar's health concerns.
Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. (Photo: File)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted to the hospital, spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday and it was decided that he would continue as the chief minister of Goa, a party leader said.

"Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," he told PTI. 

 

"By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced," the leader said. 

According to an NDTV report, the BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives" for the post of CM due to Parrikar's health concerns.   

"A thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the leader added. 

Both Madkaikar and D'Souza are currently hospitalised. 

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee. The core committee later met Parrikar. 

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. 

Earlier this year he underwent three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment. 

Tags: manohar parrikar health, goa cm manohar parrikar, goa bjp
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




