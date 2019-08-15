Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 In 5 years, hope wor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 15, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 10:50 am IST
The Pakistan-origin woman married to an Indian, Shaikh has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday.

The Pakistan-origin woman married to an Indian, Shaikh has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now.

 

“I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I’m happy,” Shaikh said, according to news agency ANI.

“I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health,” she said.

According to reports, Shaikh met PM Modi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, who is a painter. She came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in Ahmedabad, Gujarat since then.

Read | One nation, one Constitution spirit has become a reality: PM in I-Day speech

Raksha Bandhan is being observed on the same day as Independence Day this year.

...
Tags: prime minister, narendra modi, rakhi, independence day, qamar mohsin shaikh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any

UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

A group of children present on the occasion greeted Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who presented them sweets. (Photo: ANI)

Sonia Gandhi unfurls national flag at Congress headquarters

During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

On 73rd I-Day, PM Modi makes fresh pitch for simultaneous elections

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: File)

Safeguarding 'fundamentals' of country essential: Yechury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
 

Crazy ‘iPhone Pro’ leak confirms Apple’s flagship handset

Does Apple have a surprise for us this year?
 

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious "patchwork" of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Fresh iPhone 11 leak reveals Apple’s shady tactics

Apple will still sell its iPhone with a paltry 64GB of storage.
 

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

It further states that YouTube's regulation of speech has resulted in top quality and protected LGBTQ+ content getting restricted while homophobic are free to post obscene content. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Safeguarding 'fundamentals' of country essential: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: File)

Guv Malik hoists tricolour in first I-Day celebration after scrapping of Article 370

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Photo: ANI)

'If Article 370 so essential, then why did it remain temporary?': PM Modi slams Cong

'Abrogating Article 370 is an important step in fulfilling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream for a united India,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI)

Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri Lankan Minister

'Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka during his second term as PM,' Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll mounts to 61 as Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury

As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham