Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Scrapping Article 37 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Scrapping Article 370 fulfills Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 15, 2019, 7:52 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 8:07 am IST
'Within two weeks of assuming power, we have dedicated ourselves in fulfilling the aspirations of people on all fronts,' Modi said.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In his sixth consecutive address since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 73rd Independence Day.  He said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. Abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq were some of the key decisions taken by his government soon after assuming power for the second term, he said.

 

"Within two weeks of assuming power, we have dedicated ourselves in fulfilling the aspirations of people on all fronts," he said.

...
Tags: 73rd independence day, narendra modi, independence day
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday, prior to the flag hoisting at the Red Fort. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

Pingali Venkayya’s daughter Seethamahalakshmi

The Tricolour was designed in 3 hours!

The check dam during construction

Minor irrigation's folly leads to floods

The course incorporates the various aspects of design with specialisations like interior design, furniture design, graphic design and product design.

Tech varsity brings norms for B Design



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

It further states that YouTube's regulation of speech has resulted in top quality and protected LGBTQ+ content getting restricted while homophobic are free to post obscene content. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
 

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday, prior to the flag hoisting at the Red Fort. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Wild elephants damage crops in Srikakulam dist

Representational Image (Photo: KPN)

Nellore cops cracks dacoity case, six criminals arrested

Police booked cases under several Sections, including highway dacoity, in Dagadarthi police station on February 13. (Representational Image)

NHAI team to report on need for underpass road

Nitin Gadkari

No flood threat to Krishna district

The authorities concerned said that when the discharge of water will be about six lakh cusecs, the water-level may rise in the river and reach up to the brim of flood banks. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham