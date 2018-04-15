Massive protests across nation over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

New Delhi: Candle-light protests are being held across nation including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Bhopal and many others states as public outrage over rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

On last Sunday, a 17-yr-old, who was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother in Unnao, tried to commit suicide outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s house. A day later, her father, who had been mercilessly thrashed for his refusal to withdraw the case, died. The lawmaker and his brother was arrested in the case of assault.

Protest held at Parliament Street against Unnao & Kathua rape cases. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JPAAiIgKMT — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The second case, which shook the nation was the rape and murder of an 8-yr-old in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua outraged after the details of the brutality was exposed in the chargesheet.

Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered. The chargesheet also revealed that before her head was bashed with a stone, one of the accused- a police officer- had asked the killer to wait so he could rape the child one last time.

In the most recent case, the death of a 9-year-old girl in Surat, whose body was covered in 80 wounds, emerged on Saturday.

The protests began today from 5 pm onwards.