Unnao rape: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day CBI custody

Lucknow: A day after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Saturday has been sent to CBI custody for seven days by a Lucknow court.

Before being produced in the Court on Saturday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said, "I have faith in judiciary."

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged under the stringent sexual offences law to protect children and the penal code.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the Unnao rape case, late on Friday evening after the Allahabad High Court ordered his immediate arrest saying he was influencing the "law and order machinery".

Hearing a petition in the case of the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl, the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the investigating agency to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, MLA from the Bangarmau Assembly constituency in Unnao district, saying officials were directly under his influence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had agreed to transfer the case to the CBI this week in face of mounting pressure to crack down on the powerful Unnao MLA.

A special team that the government had constituted to probe the case was disbanded and the state police refused to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, because the case was going to be probed by the CBI.

All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has strutted around denying the accusation, disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media in the Unnao rape case. During that time, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the girl's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but died last week in police custody.

On Wednesday night, Kuldeep Singh Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.