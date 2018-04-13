search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ashwin picked up de Kockj and Sarfaraz Khan in space of two deliveries to put RCB in spot of bother. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2018| RCB vs KXIP: Ashwin strikes twice in one over, RCB lose 4th wicket
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao rape case: CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2018, 10:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 10:48 pm IST
Sengar was brought to the office at around 5 AM today, the officials said in New Delhi.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The CBI tonight arrested BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Sengar was taken into custody after intense questioning for 16 hours by a Central Bureau of Investigation team at its office on Naval Kishore Road in Lucknow. He was brought to the office at around 5 AM today, the officials said in New Delhi.

 

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court ordered his immediate arrest, saying he was "influencing" the law and order machinery.

As the opposition upped the ante accusing the ruling BJP of shielding perpetrators of heinous crimes against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no criminal will be spared and justice will be done to daughters of the nation.

Facing flak over the delay in taking action against the MLA in the nearly year-old rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will not deviate from its zero-tolerance policy on crime and that it would firmly deal with criminals, no matter how influential they might be.

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape case, allahabad high court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Surrender in 3 days: SC to French national accused of sexually abusing 3-yr-old girl

On May 18, 2017, an FIR was lodged against French national Patrick Brilliant for sexually assaulting the child and was arrested on November 7, nearly six months after the registration of the FIR. (Photo: Representational)

2 BJP ministers, who supported Kathua rape case accused, resign

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also said that the BJP ministers who took part in a rally in support of the accused had no right to be in the cabinet. (Photo: PTI)

Our daughters will definitely get justice: PM amid anger over rape cases

'Our daughters will definitely get justice,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Comparisons between India, China ‘unfair’, says Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan gave The 2018 Albert H Gordon Lecture on April 11 at the Harvard Kennedy School on the topic ‘Leverage, Financial Crises, and Policies to Raise Economic Growth'. (Photo: File)

Distraught over Cauvery issue, Vaiko’s nephew sets himself on fire

Protests over non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board continues unabated in Tamil Nadu, (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham