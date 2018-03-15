search on deccanchronicle.com
Lesbianism against WB ethos: Minister vows to get to bottom of school controversy

Published Mar 15, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
The headmistress of the school, on Monday, claimed that the students admitted that they had indulged in lesbian act within school premises.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the government was not treating the issue lightly, as it was unprecedented in the educational institutions of the state. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he will approach school management to find out what prompted them to secure "written admission” from 10 students who have allegedly engaged in lesbian practices within school premises.

Chatterjee also went on to add that lesbianism is "against the ethos" of the state.

 

Responding to queries regarding the incident that took place in south Kolkata’s Kamala Girls’ High School said, “In the past, we had never received reports of such incidents in the state's educational institutions. If such an incident (lesbianism) had indeed happened, it would be against the ethos of our state. I will ascertain from the school management what prompted them to secure the written admission from the students."

Acting headmistress from the school on Monday claimed that the students had admitted to indulging in lesbian acts within the school premises.

The school asked the students to confess in writing which they did.

Also Read: Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

However, the guardians of all 10 students accused the management of “getting the written admissions forcibly.”

Earlier this week, the headmistress said that the authorities had received complaints from other students against the ten girls for indulging in lesbian behaviour. Following this they called the students who allegedly admitted to having done so.

“Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students," the media quoted the acting headmistress as saying.

According to the headmistress, she called the parents of the children so that the matter could be discussed and the girls brought to the “right course.”

However, the parents rubbished the claims saying that holding hands, or putting arms around each other's shoulders did not qualify as homosexuality.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee said the government was not treating the issue lightly, as it was unprecedented in the educational institutions of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: kamala girls' high school, partha chatterjee, homosexuality, lesbian
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




